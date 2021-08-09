Since gift cards, time off, or lotteries aren't convincing the unvaccinated, some employers could be switching out the carrot for the stick.
"Some employers are just uncomfortable with the concept of a vaccine mandate. You know, basically telling employees you will get vaccinated, or you won't be able to come to work here. And so, sort of a medium step would be something like a surcharge,” said Wade Symons, who works for Mercer Regulatory Resources.
Nearly two dozen employers asked him recently if they could charge non-vaccinated employees up to fifty bucks a month.
"It's something that will, that will make the employee think about whether they want to do this or not, but it's not so big that it feels punitive or that I really no longer have a choice if I’m an employee,” Symons said.
And don't think you could beat this charge in court.
"It's legal because you, you are not required to employ people in the first place, you can place conditions on people that you employ in the first place, you can let people go if they don't meet your employment criteria in the first place,” said Mark Dotson, a Western Michigan University law professor.
Dotson said a vaccine charge is like a smoking surcharge, if your medical bills could cost the company, it will try to offset that expense through you.
"They can literally terminate you for not being vaccinated. And if they can terminate you for not being vaccinated, because again, we're an at-will state, you serving at the will of the employer, then they can definitely add a surcharge to insurance premiums,” Dotson said.
Though Symons said no companies he's spoken with have gone through with the charge yet, he expects it to start in the next month or so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.