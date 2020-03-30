The Michigan Farm Bureau Family of Companies is trying to provide one million meals to Michigan families in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The company has launched a statewide fundraiser called the Million Meal Challenge.
The Agent Charitable Fund and Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan will donate $50,000 during the challenge and will match up to $50,000 in additional donations.
Every dollar raised can purchase six meals, the company said in a press release.
“Right now, it is ever more important for our state to come together,” said Don Simon, CEO, Farm Bureau Insurance of Michigan. “As we all face this pandemic, helping to provide Michigan children and families with healthy meals during this trying time is a great way for us to do just that. The entire Farm Bureau family is proud to sponsor this challenge so that together, with our partners and community members, we can provide one million meals.”
The meals will be donated to the seven regional food banks, benefitting all 83 counties in the state.
“The Agent Charitable Fund was created to help people in need,” stated Merrick Maris, Farm Bureau Insurance agent and Agent Charitable Fund Committee Chair. “Our agents came together and created this fund in 2018 because we wanted to support the greater Michigan community, specifically children. This challenge allows us to ensure our kids and families who are in need are provided for during this time of crisis.”
To donate, click here.
