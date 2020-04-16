Months ago, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit against Sierra Financial LLC, an online tribal lender, which alleged the company of violating the federal Consumers Protection Act.
Now the lender is agreeing to an assurance of voluntary compliance with the state.
According to the attorney general’s office, the lender incorporated under the law of the California-based lipay Nation of Santa Ysabel, has also been known as Tall Grass Finance and Sierra Lending LCC.
In October of 2019, Nessel filed a lawsuit against the company after complaints of predatory lending and offering, which is giving exorbitant interest rate loans, in Michigan.
The lawsuit has been dismissed as a result of the compliance agreement which includes numerous assurances from Sierra Financial.
Under the agreement, the business will stop marketing and making loans to Michiganders as of March 5.
It will also have to limit collection on any existing loans up to the principal amount with all repayments being applied to the principal amount borrowed.
The attorney general’s office said if the company wants to do business in Michigan again, it must give the attorney general’s office 120 days’ notice of its intentions.
“Loans with excessively high-interest rates are a clear violation of state consumer protection laws, and my office will not stand for predatory lenders that take advantage of people, especially those asking for help to pay their bills,” Nessel said. “Many people need financial assistance at one point or another, and companies that employ deceptive tactics and act in bad faith should not be permitted to operate in Michigan.”
Customers were surprised by the hidden terms and exorbitant interest rates and fees.
Many of the complaints to the attorney general’s office were about how consumers tired to pay off their loans early, but were told they would have to wait.
This resulted in more fees and interest being owed, often exceeding interest rates of 300%, the attorney general’s office said.
State laws cap interest annual rates at 7% and rates more than 25% are subject to criminal charges.
Michiganders can report any violations of the Consumer Protection Act online or by calling (877) 765-8388.
