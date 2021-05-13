The company that operates an Upper Midwestern oil pipeline is rejecting Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's demand to close it.
Whitmer had set a Wednesday deadline to shut down Line 5, contending it risks a major oil spill in the Straits of Mackinac linking Lake Huron and Lake Michigan. But Enbridge says only the federal government has authority to order a shutdown.
The Canadian company and its supporters say doing so would risk the same fuel disruptions experienced on the East Coast following a cyberattack against a pipeline there.
Opponents say the two situations are different and accuse Enbridge of flouting the law.
First off, if a state governor petitions a federal judge that Enbridge is operating in violation of the terms of its lease agreement, and that a risk exists, that judge really has little choice but to issue a federal shut down order until such time as it can go through the court system. Second...
That is the wrong card for Enbridge to play with Dems in charge of the Federal government. Twitmer is Biden's pet pol, and he will back her on this. Fact is, so will many Republicans. Enbridge has a horrible track record of safety, and a long history of disregard for the law. If there is going to be a line there it needs to be run by someone other than Enbridge. Otherwise, cap it.
