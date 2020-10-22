A Flint Township-based company expects to hire 30 to 75 people over the next six months at its new facility.
NorthGate, a packaging and supply chain services company, has closed on the purchase of the former Lowe's store on Corunna Road in Flint Township.
The company expects to repurpose the building as a supply chain services and custom packing facility.
“For the past year, we have been working on securing another location,” CEO and Owner Andy Goggins said. “Our goal the entire time has been to find a building within Genesee County and, ideally, in Flint. Our mission is to Bless People, Be Prosperous and Be the Best, and we are committed to doing that here in Flint. We are beyond excited for what the future holds for NorthGate, and to be bringing more jobs to the region.”
With the new facility, NorthGate will employ more than 300 people throughout its four locations in the Flint area.
“Anytime a vacant facility can be repurposed for new business activity and additional employment opportunities become available as a result, we consider that a win for our region,” said Tim Herman, CEO of the Flint & Genesee Chamber of Commerce. “Moreover, NorthGate’s expanding footprint here delivers a solid message that Flint & Genesee is indeed a great place to grow a business.”
