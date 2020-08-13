As college students and their families prepare to head back to campus, there’s still some worry about the presence of COVID-19.
We all know college is a major investment, so what happens to that money if a student becomes sick and has to leave?
One company is offering tuition insurance, so you don’t lose out on tens of thousands of dollars.
“Fall semester more college students than ever will be able to protect their investment with tuition insurance,” said Natalie Tarangioli with GradGuard.
Often, college tuition is non-refundable but GradGuard, a Boston and Phoenix-based company that has provided tuition and renters insurance for years, is looking to help students out if they have to leave college due to COVID-19 illness.
“We’re able to give these families the option to do a do-over in which other situations they wouldn’t be able to do so, they’d be out tens of thousands of dollars,” Tarangioli said.
The new provision can only be applicable when a student tests positive and has to take a medical withdrawal from school by the guidance of a doctor.
“It’s not drop-out insurance or I changed my mind insurance,” Tarangioli said.
GradGuard’s tuition insurance provides refunds for deposits, academic fees, housing, and tuition.
It’s 1% of tuition for schools they work with and 2% for other schools they don’t work with yet, but the provision doesn’t include fear of going to school over COVID or a family member testing positive.
“For the schools that we work with, the rates are closer to 1% of tuition so for 10,000 worth of coverage, it’s about $106,” Tarangioli said.
Tarangioli says they expect to help an influx of students and their families this year, but recommends students become familiar with their own school’s refund policies as well.
“Figure out your school’s refund policy first, because if it’s really stellar then you may be in luck and that’s one worry that you don’t necessarily have to worry about anymore,” Tarangioli said.
GradGuard works with 350 schools across the U.S. to provide tuition insurance, including a few in Michigan.
Below is a list of refund policies for some universities in Mid-Michigan:
