A California-based company proposed installing a solar electrical facility in Saginaw County's Kochville Township.
Cypress Creek Renewables presented their plan to the township's planning commission on Aug. 12.
The company wants to construct the facility on a 38-acre parcel of land located at the southwest corner of Pierce and Mackinaw Road.
Area property owners were invited to attend the presentation and ask questions, Kochville Township Administrator Bruce Palmer said in a statement.
The planning commission accepted the company's application for special use. The site plan will be reviewed at the commission's next meeting on Sept. 9.
The meeting will also include a public hearing and it takes place at the Kochville Veteran's Hall, 3265 Kochville Road.
"This project is considered a Special Use and the Planning Commission has the authority, within the boundaries of the ordinance, to add conditions, as necessary, to try and alleviate concerns of area residents. It is the intent of the Township to minimize any impacts to surrounding land owners, with visual screening and landscaping buffers. The project has zero environmental impacts and will be planted with pollinators intended to be low impact to animals and residents," Palmer said in the statement.
