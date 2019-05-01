Mid-Michigan has stepped up to help a local family grieving after their dream vacation turned into a horrible nightmare.
Bob and Glenda Thomas were gifted with a trip to Las Vegas. While there, Bob suffered a heart attack and died. As the family mourns the loss of their loved one, they were also left trying to figure out how to pay to have his remains brought home.
“My dad is such a tourist, he loved to go visit places. He loves people, so he was very excited,” Lorra Thomas, Bob’s daughter said. “They were having a good time up until they had won the tickets to see Cirque Du Soleil.”
The Essexville couple was gifted the trip by their favorite band. While waiting in line to see a performance, Bob had a massive heart attack and didn’t survive.
“It was really hard to imagine what they were telling us when it happened, knowing that my dad was gone just didn’t register,” Lorra said.
Suddenly the family was faced with not only their father’s death, but how to pay to bring him home.
Bob was a cancer survivor, veteran, family man, and the love of Glenda’s life. Glenda remains in Vegas, she refuses to return home without her husband.
“Right now, my mother is in Las Vegas alone, very distraught,” Lorra said. “I don’t know what she’s going to do without my dad. She doesn’t know what she’s going to do without my dad.”
But now the family has hope. After TV5 aired the family’s story, a company reached out, offering to cover the costs of bringing Thomas’ remains home so his family can start planning a funeral.
The family also received an estimate of $5,000-$6,000 from a local funeral home.
They’ve also created a gofundme account. If you would like to donate to it, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.