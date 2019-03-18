A company has agreed to stop testing on dogs in a Michigan laboratory after an undercover investigation by the Humane Society of the United States brought outrage from residents.
The Humane Society of the United States said it carried out an undercover investigation at the Charles River Laboratories in Mattawan, Michigan.
Pictures and videos released Tuesday, March 12 are said to show experiments being conducted on dogs for three companies: Corteva AgriScience (the Agriculture Division of DowDuPont), Above and Beyond NB LLC, and Paredox Therapeutics.
On Monday, March 18, Corteva AgriScience released a statement saying their tests are no longer required for their product.
The company’s complete statement is as follows:
“As we indicated previously, we have been actively advocating with Brazil’s Agencia Nacional de Viglilancia Sanitaria (ANVISA) to amend its requirements for animal testing with pesticides and today we received official confirmation that the tests we were seeking to change are no longer required for our product. We have immediately ended the study that was the subject of attention last week and will make every effort to rehome the animals that were part of the study.
We are pleased that our efforts produced this outcome, and we note that it is yet another result of work our heritage companies have been doing for many years to continually refine, reduce, and replace animal tests wherever possible and finding alternative means of obtaining the data necessary to assure our products are safe for humans, animals, and the environment. In fact, this particular effort to change Brazil’s requirement had been underway in collaboration with the Humane Society of the United States.”
In a statement, Kitty Block – president and CEO of the Humane Society of the United States – said Corteva AgriScience made the right decision.
The full statement reads: “We applaud Dow AgroSciences (Corteva AgriScience) for making the right decision by ending the one-year pesticide test on 36 beagles at Charles River Laboratories in Michigan. This is a significant step that is critical to the welfare of the dogs. We now urge Corteva to work with us to get the dogs out of the laboratory and to our shelter and rescue partners so that they can be adopted into loving homes.”
