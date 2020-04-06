QuadSil announced its manufacturing and producing an EPA approved antimicrobial spray for over the counter use hand sanitizing gel.
According to the company, it is getting ready to submit for FDA approval.
QuadSil said the antimicrobial hand gel stays on hands for four to eight hours. The company said the new products mitigate bacteria, viruses, fungus, and stops growth on hands, hard surfaces, and soft surfaces.
The company said the products were developed and patented by John Blizzard. Blizzard is the previous Chai of the American Chemical Society and has been involved with many local schools to make science education a fun and lasting impression for many students.
“I am so humbled to be able to bring to market what John has spent his entire life building and creating for all of us,” said QuadSil CFO/COO Amberlyn Hales.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.