Federal officials have told The Associated Press that they've reached a $245 million deal to continue cleaning up a polluted Michigan river.
The Environmental Protection Agency and the Justice Department negotiated the settlement with NCR Corp. It was filed in federal court Wednesday.
The company was among several whose paper mills dumped toxic PCBs into the Kalamazoo River from the 1950s to the 1970s.
Cleanup has been underway for more than 20 years.
The deal with NCR will pay for cleanup of floodplain soils and dredging of river sediments. It also will remove an aging dam in Allegan County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.