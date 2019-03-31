Two area schools received thousands of dollars in grants to improve school safety.
Michigan State Police awarded the Competitive School Safety Grant to five districts in the state including Fenton Area Public Schools, Grand Blanc Community Schools, and Holy Family Catholic Elementary in Grand Blanc.
Since 2018, the state has invested a total of $50 million into the Competitive School Safety Grant program to help improve security of students.
