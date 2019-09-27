GENERIC: Stethoscope, medical

The Michigan attorney general's office says a mid-Michigan doctor failed to provide adequate care and engaged in inappropriate sexual conversation and touching with two male patients.

The Lansing State Journal reports the allegations are included in a recently filed administrative complaint with the Michigan Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs against Dr. John Laurain.

Sanctions could include stripping Laurain's medical license. The complaint comes as the Ingham County prosecutor's office weighs whether to charge Laurain nearly seven months after a former patient accused him of sexual assault and medical negligence.

Laurain formerly worked for Sparrow Health System. He has denied the allegations. Laurain's lawyers reiterated his denial in a Thursday statement about the complaint, with attorney Randall Juip saying Laurain "will vigorously defend his care and treatment."

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

CLICK HERE to download the TV5 app.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.