Birch Run Police urging residents to not give their personal or credit card information over the phone.
This after police reported that someone has been calling residents in the area, impersonating Birch Run Police.
The caller is claiming they are trying to collect donations for equipment.
Officials warn that this is a scam, and to not fall for it.
