Michigan recorded the fifth-highest deaths and the sixth-highest cases in the nation in the last seven days, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.
At the same time, lines for testing take hours.
“When I see that the state case rate has increased 425 percent during that same time, is that we need to be testing more. So, it’s very important that if people feel they need a test, that they go get one,” said Sarah Lyon-Callo with the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.
Currently there are 980 ongoing or new outbreaks in the state.
The majority of the outbreaks are coming from adult care facilities, K-12 schools, and construction and manufacturing sites.
“The total number of active outbreaks is up 32 percent from the previous week. This is the highest number of outbreaks we have recorded since we began tracking these data,” Lyon-Callo said.
Hospitalizations are rising quickly too, taking up more and more ICU beds. We’re at 75 percent of our Spring peak levels, and all regions are experiencing an increase.
“So, our case investigation and contact tracing system is becoming overwhelmed with the number of new cases and contacts that it’s expected to manage. So, our completion rates are quite low right now,” said Lyon-Callo.
The virus is spreading quicker than ever.
“It’s not just that we’re testing more people, but that the percent of those that are positive is going up. So, that just continues to stress the need, not the need, but the reality that we have increased community spread going on,” said Saginaw County Health Department’s Christina Harrington.
All health officials are repeating the same message with added urgency, wear a mask, stay distant, keep each other safe.
