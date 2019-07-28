It’s no secret that pets and veterans can have a profound effect on one another.
Whether it's dealing with emotional stress or just providing a form of companionship.
It’s that bond which led to a special concert being held at Wenonah Park in Bay City to raise money for both the Bay County Humane Society and Bay Veterans Foundation.
The Bay County Humane Society has at least 30 dogs, just like Ewan, who are in need of a good home.
“He’s a Shih Tzu Poodle mix, so he’ll be up for adoption,” said Kati Loiselle, the president of the Humane Society of Bay County.
Loiselle said the humane society’s partnership with the Bay Veterans Foundation is providing animals with both a pal and a purpose.
“Pets help with PTSD and that’s even dogs and cats, so they are able to help with any mental health disorders,” Loiselle said.
It’s an effect that veterans, like Keith Markstrom, have seen firsthand.
“You know, there’s a big role for animals and veterans,” Markstrom said.
Markstrom is the president of the Bay Veteran’s Foundation. He said his members and so many more can receive support and care from these animals for themselves.
“But we can’t neglect the fact that we’ve got local shelters and humane societies in our area that these animals need to be adopted because they can provide some comfort for anybody,” Markstrom said.
