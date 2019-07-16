A man was critically injured Tuesday morning after being pinned under a large slab of concrete.
Just after 10:30 a.m., first responders were sent to the 6100 block of Saltlick Circle in Grand Blanc Township, Grand Blanc Township Police officers said.
Officers found a 67-year-old man trapped under a large slab of concrete. He had been removing the slab from a porch when it collapsed.
An officer and people working nearby were able react quickly and lift the concrete off the man and allow him to breath, officers said.
Grand Blanc Township Fire crews got to the scene and got the man out of the hole.
He was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.
