If your commute takes you to southbound I-675 via eastbound M-58 in Saginaw, you may have to take a detour.
The ramp connecting the highways is closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15.
MDOT says it will be conducting a routine bridge inspection.
Traffic will be detoured east over the Johnson Street Bridge, north on Warren Avenue, and east again on Fitzhugh to I-675.
