Veterans Memorial Bridge in Bay City will be shut down for the next two nights, depending on which direction you are traveling.
Michigan Department of Transportation workers will close the eastbound side on Wednesday, March 13 at 8:00 p.m.
Traffic will be detoured south to Lafayette Bridge via Euclid Avenue (M-13) and Salzburg Avenue on the west side, with traffic returning to M-25 via Garfield Avenue on the east side.
The closure is expected to end at 6:00 a.m. Thursday, March 14.
At 8:00 p.m. Thursday, MDOT will shut down the westbound side.
Traffic will be detoured south to Lafayette Bridge via Washington Avenue on the east side, with traffic returning to M-25 via Euclid Avenue (M-13) on the west side.
That closure will be lifted at 6:00 a.m. Friday, March 15.
Further closures are planned in the coming months.
The eastbound side of the bridge is expected to be closed entirely between April 17 and May 15.
The westbound side will be closed between May 16 and June 5.
Veterans Memorial Bridge connects Thomas Street and Jenny Street on Bay City's west side to McKinley Street and 7th Street on the east side. It is part of state highway M-25.
