Drivers heading to Bay City's west side will not be able to use Veterans Memorial Bridge for several weeks.
Michigan Department of Transportation workers will shut down the westbound side at 6 a.m. on Tuesday, April 16.
Affected traffic will be detoured south to Lafayette Bridge via Washington, Garfield, and Lafayette Avenues on the east side, with traffic returning to M-25 via Salzburg and Euclid Avenues on the west side
One eastbound lane will also be closed.
This phase of the project is expected to be completed in the middle of May.
The work is part of a $2.7 million project that includes pavement repairs, electrical and mechanical upgrades, and functionality improvements.
