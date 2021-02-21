Protestors wanting justice for Kenneth White, the man killed in the 2017 rock throwing incident in Clio, rallied together on Feb. 21.
The sister of the victim said it's her brother that deserves justice not the teens involved.
A crowd also gathered wanting justice for the teens still incarcerated in the Genesee County Jail.
"They're defending murderers. They're murderers. They are murderers," the victim’s sister Brianna Habedank said.
The sister of Kenneth White still grieves the loss of her brother to the fatal rock throwing incident in Clio over three years ago. A protest organized at the Genesee County Jail included a crowd in support of White.
"We wanted to come out here and show everybody who the justice is for, it's not for them,” Habedank said. “They've got their justice. Their kids have been locked up three years and they'll be out any time now."
What she wants is justice for her late brother.
"I don't want these kids locked away for life, I don't expect that," Habedank said.
Protestors wanting justice for the teens involved in the incident arrived and a confrontation began at the jail. Followed by police presence.
The protestors and counter protestors had to be separated by two police cars.
Family members of Trevor Gray, the youngest of the teens charged, want to see movement in his case.
Gray's sister, Jessica Gray said it's been nine months of silence.
"The killer, Kyle Anger, is out walking on parole," Jessica Gray said.
While her brother, remains incarcerated.
"And I don't think that's very fair," She said.
Gray said she feels for the victim's family but will continue to fight for her brother's case to progress.
"We'll do it every Sunday. If that's what it takes," Jessica Gray said.
Kyle Anger. the oldest in the group, was released on parole last month on supervised conditions. The other four involved in the incident are awaiting their sentences.
