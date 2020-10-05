Last week, the Michigan Supreme Court struck down Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s emergency powers during the pandemic.
On Monday, Oct. 5, there is more confusion than clarity over what that means for the state moving forward.
Cases of COVID-19 remain steady in Michigan with more than 1,400 cases reported since Saturday. That brings the state’s overall totals to nearly 129,000 cases and more than 6,800 deaths.
Whitmer is now asking the court to clarify the ruling.
“I think it’s premature to tell you exactly how everything is going to play out, but we’re working to keep people safe. And I am by no means undeterred or finished trying to protect the health of the people of this state,” Whitmer said.
Whitmer remains steadfast in her handling of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. During a stop in Davison, she said the mask mandate under the State Department of Health and Human Services remains in effect.
The Michigan Supreme Court ruling, which came down Oct. 2, struck down a statute that Whitmer has used to issue executive orders related to the pandemic.
Whitmer has not petitioned the court to clarify that its ruling does not take effect until Oct. 30.
“On Friday, the attorney general’s initial counsel to us was that our orders stay in effect for 21 days. I’m not sure where that is. And that’s why we’re seeking clarity from the court today,” Whitmer said.
She implored residents to stay masked up.
"It's on all of us to do our part to have some personal responsibility to keeping ourselves, our families, and our economy going," Whitmer said.
She said she doesn't want to see Michigan become a COVID-19 hot spot like other states across the country.
"We're going to see major progress on vaccines and therapeutics in the coming months. But the fact of the matter is, we're not there yet. This remains the most important tool that we have to fight this virus," Whitmer said.
Meanwhile, Republican State Senator Ken Horn is working to learn more about the court’s ruling as well. He believes the days of a mask mandate in Michigan are numbered.
“There will, probably likely from a state level, be no mask mandate,” Horn said.
Horn said COVID-19 remains a threat, but the court’s ruling paves the way for everyone – not just the governor – to decide how to deal with COVID-19 safely.
“I think as we get clarity over the next day or two, people should feel more comfortable that Michigan is on the right track,” Horn said.
But Horn said this isn't the time to throw your mask away.
"If your health department has a mandate for businesses and for public spaces, you should be respectful of those because some licensing may be on the line for businesses that you frequent," Horn said.
He said he looks forward to working with the governor to create COVID-19 safety protocols that everyone can live with.
"This covid knows no executive orders. It knows no laws. It's just up to us now to be safe for one another," Horn said.
As for Whitmer, she said her office is still working to learn more about the court’s decision.
“We’re studying it to make sure that where we can act, we do. Where there are gaps to be filled that we work to do that as well,” Whitmer said.
Meanwhile, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley is urging residents and businesses to continue to follow all recommended precautions to prevent the spread of the virus.
“This isn’t about legal requirements; This is about being safe and staying healthy. We must remain steadfastly focused on protecting the safety and wellbeing of our family, friends, customers and community,” Neeley said. “I ask all Flint residents and businesses for their continued cooperation as we work with the Genesee County Health Department and the state Department of Health and Human Services to determine next steps.”
The Genesee County Health Department said it is their position that all stipulations of the executive orders remain in effect until 21 days following the Supreme Court's ruling.
"All Genesee County residents, businesses and schools should continue the mask-wearing, social distancing, gathering size limitations and other directives of the executive orders designed to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our community," the health department said in a press release on Oct. 5.
If determined necessary, the health department said it will issue local emergency public health orders to address expiring state mandates.
“COVID-19 cases in Genesee County have been on the rise since the Labor Day Holiday. Now is not the time to let down our guard. We owe it to each other to keep up the mask wearing, social distancing, and handwashing known to protect against spread of this virus," Genesee County Health Officer John McKellar said.
Bill Hallan, president and CEO of Michigan Retailers Association, issued the following statement:
“Michigan Retailers Association is still reviewing the decision and working with the state, legislature and local governments to determine the impact on retailers.
Going forward, MRA will emphasize that new guidance should be consistent and simple, so as not to confuse consumers or employers.
Because retailers have put effective protocols in place from the start, there have been very few cases of COVID-19 linked to Michigan stores. The data has proven that retail can operate safely and will continue to do so regardless of what safety protocols are required.
For now, we’re advising our members to maintain their established safeguards until we can determine the impact of the Supreme Courts’ ruling. Some counties have or may issue their own orders in the wake of the ruling, and our members and their customers need to be cognizant of those.
Whether there are orders in place or not, retailers are encouraged to set their own rules to keep customers and employees safe and we ask shoppers to respect those rules.”
