Congress has approved legislation that would provide $5 million to the Flint Registry.
The Flint Registry is for anyone who was exposed to lead-contaminated water in Flint because they lived, worked, attended school or daycare in the city during 2014 and 2015. The registry is a community-based initiative that connects people to services and programs to promote health and wellness.
“The Flint Registry continues to play a critical role in Flint’s recovery, connecting families and children to the services they need to minimize the health impacts of lead,” Congressman Dan Kildee said. “I am proud to have worked to secure an increase in funding that will allow the Flint Registry to continue critical services to Flint families and create jobs in Flint. In Congress, I will continue to fight for Flint families to ensure they have the resources they need to recover from with Flint water crisis.”
Kildee introduced the Flint Registry in Congress and it was signed into law by President Barack Obama in 2016. Congress passed an additional $4.5 million in December 2020 to keep the registry funded through 2021.
“This federal funding will continue to help children and families impacted by the Flint water crisis gain access to the health resources they need. Flint families. Over 22,000 referrals have been made from the Flint Registry to critical services like early education, health care and food assistance,” said Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha, director of MSU-Hurley Children’s Hospital Pediatric Public Health Initiative. “I am grateful for Congressman Kildee's support and leadership in advocating for increased funding for the Flint Registry to ensure these vital services remain available.”
