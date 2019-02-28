The U.S. House of Representatives passed substantial gun control legislation making background checks mandatory for all firearm sales.
The law will require federal background checks for all firearm sales and transfers, closing several loopholes in the system.
Chuck Melki, owner of Gabriel Protection and Training in Flint, believes gun control should be addressed but also understands why some Second Amendment supporters might be against moving this forward at the federal level.
“I think a lot of people want commonsense legislation for gun laws,” Melki said. “Because what happens is a lot of Second Amendment supporters, even me I am one, they get one foot in the door and they want more and more.”
Melki said he believes the states should be the ones to decide the gun laws, adding Michigan has strong laws in place that already require gun owners to pass state background checks for all firearm sales.
“To have a firearm is a good thing. I think everyone that’s legal and has common sense just wants it, so we know who has guns. That they were purchased legally and more importantly that you have some training, you’re not just a yahoo out there using your firearm,” Melki said.
The bill is unlikely to pass the republican-controlled Senate.
The White House said in a veto message the bill could block someone from borrowing a firearm in self-defense or allow a neighbor to take care of a gun while traveling.
Democrats argue the bill includes exceptions allowing temporary transfers.
The bill will now go to the Senate and it needs 60 or more votes to pass.
