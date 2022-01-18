Congressman Dan Kildee has tested positive for COVID-19.
On Tuesday, Kildee, the chief deputy whip of the House Democratic Caucus, released this statement about the positive COVID-19 test:
“After experiencing mild cold-like symptoms, I tested positive for COVID-19. I have consulted with my doctor and am taking all necessary precautions, including isolating myself from others. I am fully vaccinated and have received my booster shot, and I am thankful that my symptoms have been mild thus far as a result. I will be voting by proxy this week as I continue to quarantine and recover from home.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.