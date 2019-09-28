Congressman Dan Kildee visits UAW workers on strike in Mid-Michigan

A Congressman turned out to the picket line to support the United Auto Workers on the 13th day of strikes against General Motors.
Rep. Dan Kildee spoke on why he supports the UAW members.
“They’re fighting for a cause that’s not just important to them but for the whole community. They’re fighting for job security, we certainly need these jobs to be here rather than somewhere else,” Kildee said.
Kildee stopped at five Mid-Michigan GM locations.
He said he stands with the strikers who are fighting for fair wages because the workers helped rebuild the company.
“What they’re standing up for is decent wages from a highly profitable company that the workers actually helped save when it was almost bankrupt, so they just want to have some of that back,” Kildee said.
Kildee said in the last three years, GM made over $30 billion in profits and said everyone should benefit when the company is profitable.
UAW strikes are now two days away from qualifying for their $250 strike pay.
