Two World War II veterans were honored posthumously Monday by Congressman John Moolenaar.
Moolenaar presented medals to the daughters of the veterans at his Midland Office.
He presented Jody Cooley the Purple Heart and other awards for her father Robert Cooley’s service in World War II.
Robert was injured twice during the war and was be honored with the Purple Heart, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, the World War II Victory Medal, and the Honorable Service Lapel pin.
Moolenaar also presented Julie McLean the Bronze Star along with other medals for her dad Archie McLean’s service during World War II. This presentation had special meaning for her after her home was burglarized earlier this year.
He was honored with the Bronze Star Medal, the American Defense Service Medal, the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal with Bronze star attachment, the World War II Victory Medal, the Combat Infantryman Badge, the Philippine Liberation Ribbon, and the Honorable Service Lapel Button.
