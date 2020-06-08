Black Lives Matter movements are continuing across the country.
Protesters are demanding an end to what they are calling systematic racism and police brutality.
“We have to do what we can to prevent the next George Floyd. This is just too much. The public is speaking and demanding this,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.
Kildee said that is why he is introducing the Justice in Policing Act.
The Justice in Policing Act is a federal bill that prohibits profiling, mandates body cam use, bans chokeholds, bans no-knock warrants, and establishes the police misconduct registry.
“A police officer that has a track record of being a bad cop can’t simply resign or get fired and go to another state and become a cop there. We want to have accountability across state lines and departments,” Kildee said.
The bill also reforms the prosecution of police officers.
“It would change the standards for something known as mens rea, a legal principle dealing with a person perpetrating an act knowing it will produce harm. If they act in a way that is so reckless that it’s very likely to create death, they should still be held accountable,” Kildee said.
Kildee said the goal is to change the culture so bad cops can no longer hide and good cops feel empowered to speak out.
Kildee said he hopes the house will vote on the bill by late June.
To read the federal bill, click here.
