On Wednesday, Congressman Dan Kildee announced $4,615,491 in federal funds will help strengthen public transportation as well as upgrade facilities and vehicles in mid-Michigan.
The bipartisan infrastructure law is creating the biggest investment in public transit ever.
Congressman Kildee said the investment will bring jobs and more, “By upgrading and improving our public transportation, we improve accessibility and reliability and keep Michigan families and seniors connected to the rest of the community."
The first round of funding will be dedicated to making public transportation safer and more efficient as well as funding new buses, station repairs and other safety initiatives.
The funding will be giving out as follows:
- $2,643,781 for Flint
- $743,325 for Saginaw
- $565,243 for Bay City
- $450,727 for Midland
For Flint, $212,415 of the funding will support transit for seniors and people with disabilities. This will include money going to wheelchair lifts, mobility management programs and accessible transit vehicles.
