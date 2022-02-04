The United States House approved the “America Competes Act of 2022" Friday to address issues including supply-chain disruptions and calls for changes to US trade rules to make the country more competitive and counter China's growing economic influence.
This legislation will directly impact mid-Michigan by investing $52 billion in the domestic production of semiconductors, preventing shortages impacting facilities across the country including General Motors Flint assembly plant.
Congressman Dan Kildee talked about the benefits of the legislation.
"This America competes bill invests in manufacturing, particularly in Michigan," Kildee said.
Kildee said the America Competes Act will help fix broken supply chains and accelerate the production of American made semiconductors.
"This will have us investing in building, manufacturing those essential elements of our supply chain right here in America, so that we control our own future, and at the same time put Americans back to work building these essential elements of our manufacturing," Kildee said.
Kildee said the bill will strengthen Michigan's auto industry.
"Electric vehicles for example need far more of these semiconductor chips than an internal combustion vehicle. If we have control of our own supply chain, we can build those electric vehicles here. We're seeing general motors already making a $7 billion investment here in Michigan," Kildee said.
If the legislation becomes law, Kildee said it will help lower everyday costs for families and seniors and create good-paying jobs. A similar version of the bill has passed in the Senate.
Lawmakers from both chambers need to iron out the differences. Once that happens, the revised bill will need to pass both the House and Senate before President Joe Biden can sign it into law.
"We're not quite sure what the final product will look like. We hope that it includes a lot of the elements that we've written, that I've written, that were included in the House bill. But either way, we're going to get this to the president's desk in the next couple of months, and that's really important," Kildee said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.