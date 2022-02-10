Congressman Dan Kildee announced Thursday $16,290,764 in federal funds to build electric vehicle charging stations across Michigan.
Kildee says the money will be used to create jobs related to building a reliable and accessible network of electric vehicle charging stations that he says will help make these vehicles popular.
“I was proud to help pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which makes the most significant federal investment in electric vehicle charging infrastructure ever,” Kildee said. “With these funds, more people will be able to access charging stations and drive electric vehicles with confidence. Building charging stations will put Michiganders to work in good-paying jobs that help grow our economy.”
The federal funds were awarded through the United States Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration.
According to the United States Department of Energy, the state has 769 public electric vehicle charging stations. The bipartisan law will help make more electric vehicle charging stations in public places across the country.
