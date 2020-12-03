Congressman Dan Kildee has been appointed Chief Deputy Whip of the Democratic Caucus.
Kildee was appointed by his Democratic colleagues to serve as Chief Deputy Whip in the 117th Congress. The leadership role for Kildee will allow him to better advocate for Michigan families, workers and small businesses in the Fifth Congressional District as well as help lead the Democratic Caucus in the new term of Congress, his office said.
The position, appointed by House Majority Whip James E. Clyburn, is responsible for mobilizing members of Congress on legislation before they come to the floor to be voted on. The Chief Deputy Whip acts as an important liaison between members of Congress and leadership.
“I am humbled and honored to continue serving as Chief Deputy Whip for the House Democratic Caucus. I am eager to get to work with the incoming Biden Administration and our Democratic majority in the House on the important issues facing families, including defeating the coronavirus, rebuilding our economy and improving our crumbling infrastructure," Kildee said. "I look forward to bringing the voices of Michiganders and the Midwest to the leadership table in the next Congress.”
Clyburn is happy Kildee agreed to serve the position again.
“I am pleased that Dan has agreed to serve again as a Chief Deputy Whip in the 117th Congress. Dan has been an active member of the Whip organization and an effective advocate for our Democratic agenda,” Clyburn said. “I look forward to continue working with him in collaboration with the Biden administration to advance our priorities.”
In addition to serving as Chief Deputy Whip, Kildee serves on the House Ways and Means Committee and House Budget Committee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.