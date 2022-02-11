Congressman Dan Kildee stopped in Saginaw Friday to deliver Valentines' Day cards to local veterans.
Every year, the congressman hosts a "Valentines for Veterans" card drive by partnering with local schools to thank veterans for their service.
Kildee said the valentines do more than just bring a smile to patients.
"It's a way to recognize the veterans. But it is also a way to educate young people about what service to country really means, to see a young person write a note saying, "Thank you for your service to our country,” Kildee said.
Next week the hospital will also be celebrating "National Salute to Veteran Patients" week. They will hand out commemorative baseball hats, coins, and t-shirts to all veteran patients.
