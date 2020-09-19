Mourners across the country are gathering in quiet tribute to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
Cardboard signs, flowers, and candles were laid outside the Supreme Court.
Ginsburg passed away Friday night after a decade long battle with pancreatic cancer.
The 87-year-old was a pioneer for the women’s rights movement.
Her life and legacy are being felt here in Mid-Michigan.
“When I finally did have a chance to meet her she was just as kind and gracious in person,” said Congressman Dan Kildee. “Just as interested in hearing my story as anybody that I would meet. She certainly met my expectations. She was a very good person.”
Kildee is talking about his only encounter with Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the first floor of the U.S. Capitol in 2018.
Ginsburg inspired many across the country, including Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.
He said there’s a quote from Ginsburg that he applies to his leadership style.
“'Fight for things that you care about but do it in a way that others will follow you.’ And I use that in my life,” Neeley said. “You know I’m tenaciously going after the things that I care about but we have to be able to include others into that fight on a positive side.”
Attorney General Dana Nessel said she will remember Ginsburg’s relentless fight for gender equality.
She pointed out that in part because of Ginsburg’s efforts, Michigan’s Governor, Secretary of State, Chief Justice of the Michigan Supreme Court, and the Attorney General are all currently women.
“We all owe a debt of gratitude to Justice Ginsburg and her legacy will live on forever I think here in the United States,” Nessel said. “She has made such an impact on our system of justice.”
There is growing concern among Democrats that Ginsburg’s successor could be in place before the presidential election in November.
Kildee, a Democrat, hopes the Republican-led Senate will do the same thing it did in 2016, that’s the last time a justice died during an election year.
Lawmakers waited until the president was chosen before confirming a Supreme Court nomination.
“We have a referendum in November on what direction we want this country to take,” Kildee said. “And that should include what the court looks like.”
Michigan Republican Party Chairman Laura Cox released the following statement on the passing of Ginsberg:
“Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a trailblazer and a fighter for women’s rights. While I did not always agree with her politics, I appreciate all that she accomplished during her distinguished career and the service she rendered to our nation. Her family and friends will be in my prayers during the days ahead.”
Congressman John Moolenaar wrote the following statement on her passing:
"Ruth Bader Ginsburg served our nation with distinction. She was strong and resilient, and her life has inspired people around the world. My prayers tonight are with her family and friends as the nation mourns her passing.”
U.S. Senator Gary Peters issued a statement about filling Ginsburg's vacancy on the U.S. Supreme Court:
“With a vacancy on the Supreme Court, the stakes for Michigan families couldn’t be higher: health care protections for people with pre-existing conditions, Roe v. Wade and women’s health care, civil rights, voting rights, and workers’ rights are on the line. Acting on a lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court with 45 days until Election Day would further divide the Senate and our country — and voting is already underway or will soon begin, including in Michigan. Voters should have their voices heard, and there should not be a Supreme Court nomination until the next presidential term begins.”
U.S. Debbie Stabenow released a statement on filling the vacant Supreme Court seat after Ginsburg's passing:
“The new majority on the United States Supreme Court will make decisions that directly impact our daily lives and our way of life as Americans—on fundamental issues like health care, reproductive choice, voting rights, environmental protections and civil rights. This is a pivotal time for our country. It’s critical that the people of Michigan and all Americans have the opportunity through this November’s election to make their wishes known concerning the future direction of our country. The presidential election is already underway—voters are already casting their ballots in many states. We should honor the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg by letting the people decide and allowing the next President and the next U.S. Senate to fill the Supreme Court vacancy.”
