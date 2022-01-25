Congressman Dan Kildee has cosponsored new legislation to prevent insider trading by members of Congress.
The Transparent Representation Upholding Service and Trust (TRUST) in Congress Act would ban members of Congress, their spouses and their dependent children from trading stocks while in office.
Members of Congress and their families would be required to place their stock portfolios into blind trusts while in office, ensuring they cannot use inside information to influence their personal stock trades to make a profit.
Those who would violate the TRUST in Congress Act will be fined in the amount of their entire congressional salary.
“Serving as a Member of Congress is a privilege. Elected officials should not be using their positions of power to make stock trades and enrich themselves,” Kildee said. “My legislation, supported by Republicans and Democrats, helps restore trust and make sure that constituents know their elected officials are serving the public’s best interest, not their own self-interest.”
The TRUST in Congress Act would:
• Require all members of Congress, and their spouses and dependent children, to put certain investments, including individual stocks, into a qualified blind trust within 90 days after the enactment of this legislation and require new members of Congress, and their spouses and children, to place their investments in a qualified blind trust after assuming office.
• Require all members to either certify that they have established a blind trust to include their covered investments or certify that they do not own any covered investments. The status of these certifications would be made publicly available by the Clerk of the House of Representatives and the Secretary of the Senate.
The bipartisan legislation has been endorsed by a number of government accountability organizations including the Project on Government Oversight (POGO), National Taxpayers Union, Taxpayers for Common Sense, Public Citizen, Government Information Watch, Protect Democracy, Government Accountability Project, FreedomWorks, Taxpayers Protection Alliance, Issue One, Open the Government, Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility (PEER), Campaign Legal Center, Americans for Prosperity, Democracy 21, Fix the Court, End Citizens United Action Fund, and Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW).
Kildee stated he does not currently own individual stocks and has not traded individual stocks while being a member of Congress.
