Congressman Dan Kildee is inviting Dr. Bobby Mukkamala, a Flint resident and physician, as his guest to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ inaugural ceremonies.
Dr. Mukkamala is an otolaryngologist, president of the Michigan State Medical Society and a trustee of the American Medical Association.
In Flint, Dr. Mukkamala also serves as the chair board of the Community Foundation of Greater Flint and chair emeritus of the Crim Fitness Foundation.
“I am honored to welcome Dr. Bobby Mukkamala as my guest to the inauguration as Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are sworn into office,” Kildee said. “Bobby is a well-respected doctor and leader in our community who has been on the frontlines helping to defeat the coronavirus. I wanted to bring Bobby as my guest to the inauguration to thank him and other health care heroes working to protect public health and keep our communities safe.”
“It is a unique privilege to accept Rep. Kildee’s invitation to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris," Mukkamala said. " The United States faces numerous challenges, especially related to combating the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but I have no doubt that this new administration will work tirelessly to meet these demands head-on. Rep. Kildee remains a steadfast advocate for the health of our district, and I am thrilled to attend this historic event as a representative of the health care workers who have worked tirelessly towards this goal for months.”
