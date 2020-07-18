As the world mourns the loss of civil rights hero John Lewis, the news of Lewis’ death is extra tough on a local U.S. congressman from Flint.
“He was this larger than life figure that changed the direction of our country,” said Congressman Dan Kildee.
Kildee is mourning the loss of his friend and colleague John Lewis
“There will not be another John Lewis,” said Kildee.
Kildee represents Mid-Michigan in Washington and served on the House Ways and Means Committee with the civil rights icon.
The pair developed a friendship through the years, and were so close that when Lewis’ cancer made it impossible for him to cast his votes in person, he chose Kildee to be his proxy.
“So much of what he fought for had to do with the sacred right to vote and the fact that he asked me to be the person to exercise his vote, is the highest honor he could pay me,” said Kildee.
Kildee says the last time he spoke with Lewis was a few weeks ago.
He tells TV5 they always talked before Kildee would vote on Lewis’ behalf. Kildee says Lewis often asked how the City of Flint was doing.
“He always had a curiosity about Flint,” said Kildee. “He was very sympathetic and helpful to me when I was working on the Flint water crisis. It speaks to what kind of a person he was.”
Kildee says he believes Lewis should be honored in several ways. First, the bridge that Lewis marched on in Selma, Alabama in 1965 should be renamed the John Lewis Bridge. Second, a statue of Lewis should go up in the capital building in Washington D.C.
Finally, Kildee says the best way to remember Lewis, is to continue to be a champion for peace, civil rights and equality for all.
