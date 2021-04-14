Flint congressman Dan Kildee spoke publicly this week about his post-traumatic stress after the Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol.
“There’s too many people and suffer in silence,” Kildee said.
On Tuesday his former republican challenger, Tim Kelly, said he isn't buying it.
"There are too many bully’s out there. Who ridicule people who at least for a need some kind of help to get through a situation. I’ve been hearing from some of them. Sadly, and they’re just demonstrating why it’s important to talk about this,” Kildee said.
Kelly took to twitter saying this about Kildee's PTSD claims:
“He has the audacity to equate his feeble sensibilities, for theater, with hardened combat veterans and first responders. Amazing.”
Kelly squared off against Kildee in the 2020 congressional election and lost.
A local mental health expert said Kelly is wrong. Margie Bach with SVSU says anyone can suffer from PTSD.
“Anyone that has a traumatic situation, we’re all built very differently, and we all respond differently to trauma. A traumatic situation to be a horrible car accident, it could be something that happens more than once it could be a sexual assault, it could be a breaking in your house,” Bach said.
Bach applauds Kildee's bravery in sharing his mental health struggles.
“I think anyone that’s willing to come out and share their experience, I think it’s fantastic it takes a lot of courage to do that,” Bach said.
TV5 reached out to Tim Kelly about this story but did not hear back.
Kildee hopes that sharing his story will help others dealing with mental health disorders that it's ok to reach out for help.
“Honestly if one person makes a call to get treatment for anxiety your post-traumatic stress, it’s worth it to me,” Kildee said.
