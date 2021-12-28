Congressman Dan Kildee announced Tuesday he will seek re-election in the newly drawn Eight Congressional District after the Michigan Independent Citizens Redistricting Commission voted to use a new congressional map for the next 10 years.
The new Eighth district includes parts of Bay County and all of Saginaw and Genesee Counties. The new district now includes the city of Midland and parts of Midland County.
“It would be my honor to continue serving communities like Flint, Saginaw, Bay City and Midland in Congress,” Kildee said. “My record shows that I can bring Republicans and Democrats together, despite incredible partisanship and polarization, to get things done for mid-Michigan. This year alone, I helped pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, protect the Great Lakes, and lower health care costs for Michigan families. There’s more work to do to support Michigan workers and lower everyday costs for families. That’s why I’m running for re-election, so I can continue working on behalf of Flint, Saginaw, Bay City, and Midland families in Congress.”
For the last eight years, Kildee has represented the state’s Fifth Congressional District that includes Genesee, Bay, Arenac, and Iosco Counties. The district also includes parts of Saginaw and Tuscola Counties.
Kildee is also the Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus. He also serves on the House Budget Committee and Science, Space and Technology Committee.
