A Mid-Michigan congressman has announced he will not be running for re-election.
Paul Mitchell, the republican congressman who represents the thumb-area, made the announcement to congress Wednesday.
Mitchell expressed his frustration with rhetoric overwhelming policy in Washington.
In tearful remarks Wednesday, Mitchell said it was time to focus on family.
He is currently serving his second term in congress.
