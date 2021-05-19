Congressman John Moolenaar introduced a measure to increase federal cost-sharing assistance to disaster-struck communities of 50,000 residents or fewer.
A measure for which he expects robust bipartisan support.
“When you think about this was a 500-year event, simply communities can't prepare for something like this. So, as we look forward to help rebuild, we needed to improve the cost-sharing agreement between the federal and the state government,” Moolenaar said.
Moolenaar recognized the first anniversary of the Edenville and Sanford Dam failures by introducing the Rural Disaster Support and Relief Act.
The legislation increases federal cost-sharing assistance to communities of 50,000 or fewer residents. Legislation he said helps residents and communities recover from last year’s tragedy.
“In many cases, it's a 75/25 match but in something like this, where local communities' budgets are overwhelmed, we wanted to see it improved, 90 percent federal 10 percent state or local match,” Moolenaar said.
As a member of the house appropriations committee, Moolenaar is asking the committee's support for funding public safety booms on the Secord and Smallwood Dams and funding to help the city of Midland with its sewer system which was overwhelmed with water coming downstream last year.
He also is asking the committee for funding to help the Midland Center for the Arts rebuild after several of its buildings were damaged last year.
Moolenaar is working across the aisle with Congresswoman Debbie Dingell on passing the National Dam and Hydropower Safety Act increasing accountability and helping prevent future tragedies.
“This is a shot in the arm to help these local communities rebuild, clear out debris, and get things done in a productive way that's cost effective and benefits residents,” Moolenaar said.
