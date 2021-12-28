Congressman John Moolenaar announced on Tuesday he is running for re-election in the new Second Congressional District.
“It is an honor to serve Michigan residents in Congress and I look forward to reaching out to current and new voters this coming year. I have been fighting against the socialist agenda and I will always stand for conservative values including the right to life, the Second Amendment, election integrity, and keeping taxes low so Michigan families keep more of their own money,” Moolenaar said.
Moolenaar was born and grew up in Midland County. He graduated from Hope College with a Chemistry degree and earned a master’s degree in Public Administration from Harvard.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.