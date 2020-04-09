COVID-19 is leaving millions of people stuck at home and without a job.
“We want people to stay at home, we want them to shelter at place,” said Congressman Dan Kildee. “That’s the way we save lives. But in order for somebody to do that, they’ve got to be able to pay their bills.”
That’s why the federal government is sending stimulus checks worth $1,200 to Americans who make below 6 figures a year.
If you’re like most, you’re probably checking the mailbox each day wondering “When’s my check coming?”
“Direct deposit should start next week for a lot of people,” Kildee said. “The following week there will be another set of direct deposits and then the checks will start to go out.”
Kildee is on the Ways and Means Committee that’s overseeing the stimulus package. He says in two weeks they’ll be sending 5 million of the physical checks per week.
“We pressed for them, for the people who get the paper checks to go to the lowest income people first,” he said.
It’s based on your income the last time you filed taxes. So, if you haven’t for 2019 yet but did a previous year, don’t worry.
If you’re on social security and don’t file taxes the feds will have your direct deposit or address too.
If you feel they might not have your latest information, contact the IRS.
“You may have to file an additional form or get some additional information to the IRS and we’ve required that they provide that information to those taxpayers, those individuals,” Kildee said.
Kildee says the committee is trying to get other stimulus packages in the works too.
“We’re pushing the IRS and the Treasury Department and Social Security to get this out,” he said. “Because this will help people protect themselves and create some demand in the economy so the economy is able to stand itself back up when the crisis is over.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.