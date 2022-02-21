A United States congressman is proposing a suspension of the federal gas tax for the rest of the year to help save driver's money.
"I think the oil companies are making too big of a profit on us," said Greg Sass, Saginaw resident.
Gas prices in Michigan are still climbing toward that $4 mark.
"In all honesty, I think that they could be a lot lower than what they are right now, regardless of how the economy is looking at this point, because a lot of people are struggling as is," said Deshone Smith, Saginaw resident.
U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee wants to suspend the federal gas tax until the end of the year, saving drivers just over 18 cents a gallon.
"We know that the pandemic is causing some pressure. Things cost more because of this temporary impact on supply chains," Kildee said. "So, where we can do something about it, we should, and that's why I've introduced legislation to give gas price relief to Michigan families.”
Smith said it’s a start.
"It, eventually over time, it has to get lower, but for the most part, that's definitely a start. At least somebody is making the effort to make it lower in some form or way," Smith said.
Most drivers TV5 spoke with thought an ideal price was around $2.20 to $2.50 dollars a gallon.
"We can do our part with the gas tax, but I think we really do have to take a closer look at how these big oil companies sometimes take advantage of consumers at a time when we can least afford it," Kildee said.
Illinois resident Kady Debelak visits family in Michigan every other month. This trip, her fill up cost $10 to $15 more.
"Definitely have to budget. Keep that in mind and also plan your time a little bit better, too. Try and hit all of your stops in one round so you're not backtracking or anything like that," Debelak said.
She's now only filling up about half a tank.
