Congresswoman Debbie Dingell (D-MI) and Congressman Anthony Brown (D-MD) introduced legislation on Tuesday that would impose a $1,000 fine on any member of Congress who refuses to wear a mask on capitol grounds during the pandemic.
The legislation comes after three representatives tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
“It is not brave to refuse to wear a mask, it is selfish, stupid, and shameful behavior that puts lives at risk,” Dingell said. “Days ago, a colleague of ours died from this virus and left behind a beautiful, young family to mourn his loss. Yet still, in the midst of a deadly assault on our United States Capitol, a number of our Republican colleagues laughed off rules designed to keep not just their colleagues safe, but to protect the lives of the teams of workers keeping things going, law enforcement, and staff throughout the Capitol. Now, three of our colleagues are suffering from the virus.”
Dingell said they are done playing games.
“Either have some common sense and wear a damn mask or pay a fine. It’s not that complicated,” Dingell said.
“Members refusing to mask and distance in the Capitol put other Members, aides, support staff and their families at risk,” Brown said. “There must be consequences for selfish and reckless actions that endanger the lives of others. No Member of Congress should be able to ignore the rules or put others at risk without penalty. As the people’s representatives, it is critical that we set an example for the rest of the country. If Members jeopardize the safety of others they should face fines.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.