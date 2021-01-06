Video shot by Congressman Dan Kildee shows panic inside the Capitol building as rioters were starting to break through police barricades to gain entry into the building.
Kildee also called for President Donald Trump to either resign or be impeached again by Congress. In a tweet, he wrote the president is unfit to serve as commander-in-chief.
“I just couldn’t believe it. I never imagined, never imagined that in this country that we would see something like this happen,” Kildee said.
Kildee was in the gallery when the perimeter was breached and a mob stormed the rotunda. He captured video that shows Capitol police and chamber security with guns drawn.
“It’s just a very sad day for our country. It’s a day that I hope I never see again in this country where people are swarming the capitol without respect for the rule of law,” Congressman John Moolenaar said.
Moolenaar was in his office when it happened.
Both congressmen spoke to TV5 while they were locked down in secure locations.
“I never thought I would see a president intentionally whip a mob up to take this sort of action. He can’t separate himself from this. People may criticize me for saying this, Donald Trump created this situation,” Kildee said.
On Twitter, Congressman Jack Bergman, one of two Michigan Republicans who planned to object to certifying the Electoral College results, called the attacks disgraceful. He said they should be met with the full force of the law.
“I hope the president in the coming days can appreciate that people love him. And now it’s time for me to respect the outcome of this election and move forward,” Moolenaar said.
Moolenaar also said people have a right to protest, but some of them crossed a line.
Congressman Tim Walberg, the other Michigan Republican who had planned to object the certification, echoed that line of thinking on Twitter. He said, “it’s a foundational right to protest peacefully, but violence is never the answer.”
