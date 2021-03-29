Two Michigan congressmen paid a visit to mid-Michigan Monday, taking a tour of different vaccination clinics as the state continues ramping up vaccination efforts.
Representative Dan Kildee and Senator Gary Peters were both big supporters of the American Rescue Plan, which pumped needed federal dollars into state-led vaccination efforts.
Two different congressmen. Two different flint vaccine sites. One common goal today: Getting shots in arms as soon as possible.
"I mean this is really what we were hoping for when we began to ramp up vaccine production and supporting this kind of an effort," Kildee said.
Kildee toured a mass vaccination clinic at Bishop International Airport.
"And we're in a race right now with variants,” Peters said. “There's concerns about new variants that are coming out, which is why we have to get the vaccine in as many arms as possible."
Peters toured a vaccination clinic with the Hamilton Community Health Network.
Vaccine clinics like these two are incredibly important to helping Genesee County's vaccination rate, which lags behind the state of Michigan.
Genesee county has about 29 percent of its population vaccinated. The state of Michigan is at thirty one percent.
"I mean it's pretty obvious that it won't take long for us to be able to get to a really significant percentage of the population with this kind of an operation. And we were just discussing ways to even increase that, to ramp it up so there's even more capacity here," Kildee said.
Both congressmen said the future of vaccination distribution is in more mass sites and more local sites.
"Communities of color in particular have been hit hard by this COVID-19,” Peters said. We saw that very early where African American community had fatality rates far in excess of any other community. And we've got to make sure these sites are in places like Flint."
