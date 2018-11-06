A Department of Natural Resources conservation officer helped remove an uninvited guest from one family’s home.
Officer Duane Budreau, with help from a Michigan State trooper, responded to a wildlife complaint at a home in Emmet County.
The caller said a badger has found its way into the home.
When the officer and trooper arrived, the badger was in an enclosed area of the porch.
Budreau blocked the doorway with a chest freezer to stop the badger from getting back inside the house.
By using the door to the porch, officer Budreau was able to capture the badger with a catch pole.
Budreau and the trooper determined that the badger entered the home through the basement.
