Conservation officers confiscate more than 1,400 illegal fish from Gladwin man

After several tips from local anglers, two conservation officers located a man suspected of over-fishing on Gladwin County’s Lake Lancer.
Conservation Ofc. Mark Papineau said he received several reports about a fisherman who was on the lake frequently.
“The angler’s vehicle often was spotted in the parking lot of a private boat launch and the angler himself was witnessed fishing Lake Lancer several times per day,” Papineau said.
Papineau and Ofc. Joshua Wright spoke with a 67-year-old man who's boat matched the reported description.
When he saw the conservation officers, he immediately said, "I'm not over my limit."
After talking with the officers, the Gladwin man confessed he caught more panfish than the daily limit.
The Gladwin man invited the two conservation officers back to his home where officers searched his freezer.
The DNR said in total, he had more than 1,400 fish.
The two conservation officers confiscated the fish and issued the Gladwin man a ticket.
The DNR said when the fish is no longer needed as evidence, it will be donated to a local food bank or church.
“Thank you to the anglers who reported the suspicious activity to Conservation Officer Papineau,” said Chief Gary Hagler, DNR Law Enforcement Division. “It’s because of honest people like this that Michigan’s natural resources can be protected for and enjoyed by future generations.”
