Conservation officers are asking for information regarding the body of a large buck that was found in a Huron County soybean field.
The buck was found near the intersection of Sullivan and Minnick Roads in Lincoln Township.
Officers believe the deer was taken around Sept. 18-19 and its head was removed. Other than that, officers said there were no visible injuries to the deer’s body.
There were tire tracks at the location of the body that caused significant damage throughout the field.
Anyone with information about the deer is asked to call or text the Report All Poaching Hotline at 1-800-292-7800. You may remain anonymous.
